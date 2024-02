LAHORE - The Punjab University Of­ficers Welfare Association (PUOWA) organised annual sports and family festival at Hailey College of Commerce ground, here on Saturday. University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Principal HCC Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed, Registrar Dr Ahmad Islam, President PUOWA Dr Toqeer Ali, Gen­eral Secretary Rana Muzaffar Ali and other administrative officers were present. Cricket, tug-of-war and athletics com­petitions were held between the officers at the event.