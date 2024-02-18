Aptma urges enhanced collaboration with China to achieve export target of $50b

ISLAMABAD - The All-Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has called for greater collabora­tion with China to help Paki­stan achieve its ambitious ex­port target of $50 billion per annum by 2029.

Representing more than 223 textile companies, the asso­ciation believes that strength­ened ties with China, a leading player in the global textile in­dustry, can significantly boost Pakistan’s export earnings.

In an interview with Gwadar Pro, APTMA Secretary General Shahid Sattar highlighted the cooperation between China and Pakistan in the textile in­dustry to showcase comple­mentary advantages across various categories, presenting a robust framework for mutual growth and development.

This strategic partnership, bolstered by initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC), has a profound impact on Pakistani firms gaining access to the Chinese market. Pakistan’s ex­port of goods and services to China witnessed a 40.01 per­cent increase during the first six months of the current fis­cal year (2023-24) compared to the exports of the corre­sponding period last year, announced the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This signifies a major achievement and highlights the growing economic ties be­tween the two nations.

To seize export opportuni­ties for Pakistan’s textile and apparel industry, APTMA re­cently published a compre­hensive report covering the entire value chain. The report presents a 41-point policy roadmap designed to meet ambitious targets, such as increasing sector exports to more than $50 billion annu­ally by 2029. Emphasizing di­versification, expansion, and competition, the roadmap pro­poses to incentivize product diversification, invest in man­ufacturing capacity upgrading, and foster a conducive busi­ness environment. The report advocates for green manu­facturing practices, including water recycling, wastewater treatment, transitioning to re­newable energy, and avoiding harmful chemicals.

It also calls for guidance and support in establishing the ‘Sustainable Textiles Credible Platform,’ a certification sys­tem for the lifecycle traceabil­ity of green fiber products.

Additionally, Sattar noted that China’s textile industry remains at the forefront of technological and sustain­able advancements. China is making strides in high-end manufacturing and is push­ing forward with innovations in synthetic fibers and green manufacturing processes. This commitment to innovation has positioned China as a leader in the global textile market, with a focus on producing high­er quality, environmentally friendly products.

Pakistan is experiencing a transformative shift towards ethical and sustainable fash­ion, including the adoption of eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton and recycled fabrics, and the integration of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs.

These efforts have been complemented by the signifi­cant growth in exports dur­ing FY20-FY22. Nevertheless, substantial opportunities for further cooperation exist, es­pecially in sustainable and eco-friendly textile production, research and development in textile technology, and joint initiatives to explore new mar­kets. Leveraging China’s exper­tise in textile machinery and technology could elevate Paki­stan’s productivity and enable the production of higher value-added products, thereby ad­vancing along the value chain. The main challenges in this collaboration involve logistical issues, regulatory harmoniza­tion, and the need to further ease trade barriers. Efforts are already underway to stream­line customs procedures, im­prove logistics links, especially under CPEC, and create an en­vironment conducive to trade and investment.

At the end of last year, a memorandum of coopera­tion was signed between APTMA and the China Cham­ber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles (CCCT) during the visit of Federal Minister of Commerce Dr. Gohar Ejaz to China.

Potential joint ventures across multiple sectors were explored, indicating a broader spectrum of collaboration be­tween Pakistan and China.

The significance of technol­ogy transfer was also empha­sized during the discussions.

Talks about the possibility of transferring advanced Chi­nese technology to Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) could drive innovation and economic development in Pakistan. This highlights the strategic opportunity for Chinese exporters to access new markets via Pakistan, underlining the potentially positive impact of increased Chinese investment on Paki­stan’s GDP growth.