Bilawal rejects power-sharing formula offered to PPP

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), on Sunday stated his party was proposed a power-sharing arrangement in which the prime minister's position would be alternated between two parties.

Speaking at a rally in Thatta, Bilawal revealed, "I was offered to let one party hold the prime ministership for three years, and then the other could take over for the remaining two years."

Rejecting the proposal, the PPP chief said, "I refused because I don't want to attain the prime ministership through such means. If I were to become the prime minister, it would be through the mandate of the Pakistani people."

Bilawal reiterated that his party would not take any ministries in the cabinet of the coalition government [being cobbled by the PML-N], but would vote for [its candidate for] the prime minister in the Center.

“If you want PPP's vote, then don't ask us to be part of the cabinet, just give projects for the people of Sindh.”

Bilawal, however, announced that Asif Ali Zardari would be PPP’s candidate in the presidential election.

He urged all political parties to work within the constitutional framework and contribute to the nation's progress. He cautioned against divisive politics based on religious, ethnic or sectarian lines.

Challenging political figures Pir Pagara and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal invited them to present all their election documents (Form 45s) to him. He pledged to contest elections against them if found guilty.

Regarding election grievances, Bilawal announced PPP's decision to gather complaints from supporters nationwide and address them through appropriate channels. He emphasised the importance of peaceful protest if legal recourse failed.

Responding to allegations of electoral malpractice, Bilawal asserted that while the PPP possessed evidence of irregularities, they would pursue legal avenues rather than resorting to destructive actions.

Bilawal emphasised the need for a political party that prioritised addressing the people's concerns amid economic and political turmoil. He called for unity among politicians for the collective betterment of the country, transcending personal interests.