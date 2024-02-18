BN Polo, DS Polo victorious in Bank Alfalah National Open Polo

LAHORE - BN Polo and DS Polo recorded victories in the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2024 matches, held at the Lahore Polo Club on Saturday.
The opening match was a gripping contest that extended into a sudden death chukker, where BN Polo edged out FG Polo with a narrow 8-7 victory. Santiago Loza was the star for BN Polo, scoring seven goals in a stellar display of skill, while Hamza Mawaz Khan added another to their tally. FG Polo’s effort was led by Raul Laplacette with three goals, Fernandez Llorente with two, and Raja Mikayial Sami and Mian Abbas Mukhtar each contributing one.
The match was a rollercoaster from the start, with the teams tied at 1-1 and 2-2 in the initial chukkers. FG Polo briefly pulled ahead 3-2, but BN Polo fought back to lead 4-3. The match was tied again at 4-4, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion. FG Polo appeared to take control in the fourth chukker with a 7-4 lead, but BN Polo’s remarkable comeback in the fifth chukker forced the game into sudden death, where they emrged victorious with a slim margin of 8-7.
The day’s second match saw DS Polo dominate Diamond Paints/Master Paints, securing a 10-6 victory. Max Charlton was the standout performer for DS Polo, netting eight goals, with Daniyal Shaikh and Ahmed Ali Tiwana also scoring one goal each. Diamond Paints/ Master Paints’ effort was led by Martin Gandara with four goals and Juan Zubiaurre with two.
DS Polo started the match with two back-to-back goals to gain a 2-0 lead, while Diamond Paints/Master Paints made it 2-1. DS Polo dominated the second chukker with 5-2 lead, while Diamond Paints/ Master Paints struck two to reduce the margin to 4-5. DS Polo then hammered three goals to take 8-5 lead while in fifth and decisive chukker, DS Polo cracked a brace against one by their opponents to win the match by 10-6.
The matches were enjoyed by a large crowd of spectators and families, highlighting the enduring appeal of polo. The championship continues with two more critical matches scheduled for Monday, promising more action and excitement.