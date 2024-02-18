BN Polo, DS Polo victorious in Bank Alfalah National Open Polo

LAHORE - BN Polo and DS Polo re­corded victories in the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2024 matches, held at the Lahore Polo Club on Saturday.

The opening match was a gripping contest that extended into a sudden death chukker, where BN Polo edged out FG Polo with a narrow 8-7 vic­tory. Santiago Loza was the star for BN Polo, scor­ing seven goals in a stel­lar display of skill, while Hamza Mawaz Khan added another to their tally. FG Polo’s effort was led by Raul Laplacette with three goals, Fernan­dez Llorente with two, and Raja Mikayial Sami and Mian Abbas Mukhtar each contributing one.

The match was a roll­ercoaster from the start, with the teams tied at 1-1 and 2-2 in the initial chukkers. FG Polo briefly pulled ahead 3-2, but BN Polo fought back to lead 4-3. The match was tied again at 4-4, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion. FG Polo ap­peared to take control in the fourth chukker with a 7-4 lead, but BN Polo’s remarkable comeback in the fifth chukker forced the game into sudden death, where they em­rged victorious with a slim margin of 8-7.

The day’s second match saw DS Polo dominate Diamond Paints/Master Paints, securing a 10-6 victory. Max Charlton was the standout performer for DS Polo, netting eight goals, with Daniyal Shaikh and Ahmed Ali Tiwana also scoring one goal each. Diamond Paints/ Master Paints’ effort was led by Martin Gandara with four goals and Juan Zubiaurre with two.

DS Polo started the match with two back-to-back goals to gain a 2-0 lead, while Diamond Paints/Master Paints made it 2-1. DS Polo dominated the second chukker with 5-2 lead, while Diamond Paints/ Master Paints struck two to reduce the mar­gin to 4-5. DS Polo then hammered three goals to take 8-5 lead while in fifth and decisive chuk­ker, DS Polo cracked a brace against one by their opponents to win the match by 10-6.

The matches were en­joyed by a large crowd of spectators and families, highlighting the endur­ing appeal of polo. The championship continues with two more critical matches scheduled for Monday, promising more action and excitement.