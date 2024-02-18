Sunday, February 18, 2024
Bootlegger held, liquor recovered

Our Staff Reporter
February 18, 2024
MULTAN  -  Mumtazabad Police have apprehend­ed a notorious bootlegger and recov­ered liquor from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday. According to the police sources, in line with special direc­tives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the Mumtazabad Police un­der the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Rafaqat Ali, launched a special crackdown against drug ped­dlers. The police arrested a notori­ous liquor dealer Ali Raza.

The police also recovered 600 litre of liquor and 133 bottles of import­ed wine from his possession.

Further investigations were un­derway from the arrested criminal, however, the CPO has directed po­lice concerned to continue the crack­down daily.

