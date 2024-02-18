Businessmen express serious concerns over further hike in gas tariff

ISLAMABAD - Business community has ex­pressed serious concerns over the further hike in gas tariff.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, pres­ident of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), and Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), during a meeting at ICCI have shown great concerns over the federal cabinet’s approval of 67 percent increase in gas tariffs as it would increase production cost, reduce industrial activities and badly hurt exports. They demanded that the government should reconsider this decision and take solid measures to en­sure competitive energy tariffs for the industry to boost indus­trialization and exports.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, pres­ident ICCI, said that the economy of Pakistan is in deep trouble as the manufacturing sector is still struggling to recover, exports of the textile sector have declined by around 3% during July-Janu­ary 2023-24, foreign exchange reserves of $8 billion are insuf­ficient to cover only 6 weeks of imports and Pakistan needs $22 billion in external financing dur­ing 2024-25 to meet its financ­ing needs. He said that to cope with these challenges, Pakistan urgently needs to boost indus­trialization and exports. How­ever, the repeated hikes in elec­tricity and gas tariffs have made the cost of doing business very high, hurting production activi­ties and making our exports un­competitive in the international market. He stressed that the government should reconsider its decision to further hike gas prices to save the private sector from further problems.

Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, presi­dent Karachi Chamber of Com­merce and Industry, said that the industry of Karachi was demanding a reduction in gas tariffs to improve industrial ac­tivities, but instead of meeting their demand, the government has further increased the gas tariffs, creating more problems for the industry that would slow down the economic growth of the country. He urged that the new government in consulta­tion with the private sector should fix the utility tariffs for the next 10 years to enable the better growth of business ac­tivities and revive the economy.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG, stressed that the government should privatize all loss-making utility compa­nies to reduce their burden on the national exchequer and im­prove their performance.

Both chambers called for po­litical stability in the country, which is the key requirement to achieve economic stability. They urged that the new government should give top priority to pro­moting ease of doing business to make Pakistan a hub of busi­ness and investment activities and enable it to emerge as a strong economy. Both chambers agreed to work in close cooper­ation to address the key issues of the business community and create a conducive busi­ness environment. Muhamad Ejaz Abbasi, former President ICCI, Maqsood Tabish, Khalid Chaudhry, and others were present on the occasion.