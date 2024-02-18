CED organises training workshops for college teachers

KARACHI - The College Education Department, Govt. of Sindh, recently orches­trated a mandatory training workshop aimed at bolster­ing the calibre of English education within college set­tings. The workshop titled “Review of Grade XII, Eng­lish,” convened 35 dedicated college educators coming from across the Karachi re­gion. The gathering, held at the APWA Government Col­lege for Women Karimabad, Karachi, was graced by the esteemed presence of Educa­tion Minister Rana Hussain. Her attendance underscored the government’s commit­ment to fostering excellence in English language instruc­tion throughout Sindh. At the forefront of this educa­tional endeavour was Dr. Fo­zia Shamim, serving as the master trainer. Additionally, the event was graced by the presence of Prof. Saleh Ab­bas Rizvi, Director General Colleges Sindh, Prof. Mus­tafa Kamal Pathan, Regional Director Colleges Karachi, Dr. Qasim Rajpar, Direc­tor Finance Colleges Sindh, Prof. Bisma Bushra Shah, Additional Director Colleges Karachi, Prof. Ehsan Shaikh, Additional Director Colleges Karachi, and Rashid Ahmed Khoso, Deputy Secretary of the College Education De­partment, among others. This initiative stands as a testament to the government of Sindh’s unwavering dedi­cation to enhancing English language proficiency among college educators, thereby fostering a brighter future for the youth of the region.