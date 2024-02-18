Cement exports up 49.7pc to $150.65m in seven months

ISLAMABAD - The ex­ports of cement witnessed an increase of 49.70 per cent during the first seven months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the ex­ports of the correspond­ing months of last year. The cement exports from the country were recorded at $150.652 million during Ju­ly-January (2023-24) against the exports of $100.635 mil­lion during July-January (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also surged by 88.98 per cent going up from 2,061,713 metric tons to 3,896,206 metric tons, according to the data. Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cement witnessed a nominal decrease of 1.98 per cent during the month of Janu­ary 2024 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports of cement from the country during January 2024 were recorded at US $15.025 million against the exports of US $14.728 mil­lion in January 2023. On a month-on-month basis, ex­ports of cement also dipped by 32.83 per cent during Jan­uary 2024 when compared to the exports of US $21.927 million in December 2023, the PBS data revealed.