Chattha’s claims add fuel to PTI’s protests

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - The resignation of Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha over alleged election results rigging gave some impetus to the protests called by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against alleged manipulation in the February 8 national elections.
A day easier, PTI had given had given the call of countrywide protests on Saturday against alleged rigging in the polls. PTI protesters gathered in Islamabad’s F-9 Park and held a protest march towards the National Press Club.
Meanwhile, PTI demanded resignations of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa in the aftermath of the “bombshell revelations” by Rawalpindi Commissioner.
Commissioner Chattha in a presser had accused CEC and Chief Justice behind rigging in the election results converting the victory of PTI-backed independents into defeat “forcibly and fraudulently.” Reacting to the Commissioner Rawalpindi’s confessional statement before the media regarding his role in the elections robbery, a PTI spokesperson said that the CEC had no legal and moral justification to remain in office anymore. “Hence, chief election commissioner should quit his office instantly and return the stolen seats to PTI immediately,” he added.
The spokesperson stated that Chattha’s admission of massive rigging in the elections was an endorsement of PTI’s stance as to how the public mandate was stolen in the dark of the night, besides exposing the real characters involved in the heinous crime of rigging in the elections.
He recalled that the Commissioner confessed that the victory of independent candidates, each leading with over 70,000 votes was converted into a defeat by putting fake stamps.
He made it clear that Chattha testified the stance of PTI of “mega polls theft”, as the people voted to party-affiliated independent candidates in a large number. But the overwhelming PTI’s majority was turned into a minority overnight through poll fraud, he added. PTI spokesperson demanded that in the light of Commissioner’s statement, the electoral watchdog should instantly return PTI’s 86 stolen seats, which won the party-backed independent candidates with clear margin as per Forum 45s.
He stressed the need that all the officers involved in the alleged plan of openly insulting the public mandate, including the CEC and the Chief Justice, should immediately resign.
He demanded that following resurfacing undisputed and undeniable evidence of large-scale rigging in the elections, all those involved in stealing public mandate should be punished as per constitution and the law.
He underlined that the ongoing efforts to plunge the country into political and economic instability by imposing the people rejected clique under power/sharing formula against the public’s aspirations should be abandoned forthwith.
Meanwhile, protests erupted across Pakistan as supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party take to the streets, alleging widespread electoral fraud in the recently concluded general elections of 2024.
In the city of Bannu, PTI activists staged a sit-in on Miran Shah Road, causing traffic disruptions and inconvenience to commuters. They voiced their concerns over irregularities in the electoral process, demanding transparency and accountability.
Meanwhile, in Muzaffargarh, PTI’s protests intensified as party workers gathered at Khelari Chowk to denounce what they claim to be blatant electoral malpractice. Chants against election rigging echoed through the streets as PTI members vowed to challenge the alleged irregularities.
The protests extended to Multan, where PTI leaders called for demonstrations against the election results. Police detained Khalid Javaid Warrich, a local PTI official, during a visit to a school, sparking further tensions between the authorities and PTI supporters.
Adding to the outcry, PTI activists also staged a protest outside the High Court Chowk in Chobara, alleging gross misconduct during the electoral process and demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged rigging.
In Batagram, numerous PTI supporters gathered to protest against what they claim to be electoral fraud. Demonstrators waved party flags and chanted slogans demanding justice and transparency in the electoral process.
Meanwhile, in Dir, PTI workers staged a protest at Dir Chowk, rejecting the election results and accusing authorities of manipulating the outcome to thwart PTI’s success. Similar protests were reported in Sajawal, South Waziristan, and Johi, where PTI supporters expressed frustration over the alleged manipulation of election results.
The protesters have called for the intervention of the Election Commission and the Chief Justice of Pakistan to investigate the alleged irregularities and ensure fair elections. They have also criticised rival political parties, particularly the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), accusing them of complicity in the electoral fraud.
In Khanewal, protesters gathered outside the Justice House, expressing outrage at what they termed as blatant electoral malpractice. Similar scenes unfolded in Gujranwala, where PTI activists staged a sit-in on Hafizabad Road, accusing rivals of electoral manipulation.
The outcry spread to Jaranwala, where PTI workers protested against alleged rigging during the elections. Party leaders, including Malik Zafr Iqbal Khokhar and Zulfiqar Bhutto, joined demonstrators in condemning what they called theft of their mandate.
In Malakand, PTI supporters demanded the reinstatement of allegedly snatched seats, echoing the sentiment of protesters in other cities.
Meanwhile, in Peshawar, a massive gathering took place at Gullistan-e-Hazara Park, with PTI leaders addressing the crowd, including the party’s nominee for Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur.
Under the leadership of Sher Afzal Marwat, PTI held a rally outside the National Press Club, with participants arriving in cars and motorcycles. Prominent figures such as Aamir Mughal, Shaheen Shoaib, Seemabia Tahir, and Shahriar Riaz voiced their discontent over the alleged electoral fraud.
The protests extended to Abbottabad, where PTI demonstrators raised slogans against the Election Commission, calling for immediate resignations over what they described as stolen mandates. In a unified voice, protesters demanded accountability and fair representation in the electoral process.