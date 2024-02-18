Chattha’s name must be put on ECL: PML-N

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mar­riyum Aurangzeb Saturday lashed out at Rawalpindi Com­missioner Liaqat Ali Chattha who confessed to rigging elec­tion results and called for an in-depth and comprehensive inquiry into all communica­tion channels used by the of­ficial besides keeping him on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Central Secretary In­formation while addressing a press conference in Lahore said that the Commissioner is neither a Returning Officer nor Depu­ty Returning Officer who are re­sponsible for the conducting of elections. has no constitution­al responsibility or authority in compilation or implementation of the execution of the election.

Marriyum slammed the claims of the Rawalpindi Commission­er that PTI backed candidates had won in all constituencies of Rawalpindi and that their oppo­nents were given a lead of 50,000 votes through rigging. She shared the results of all the con­stituencies which showed that none of the candidates had won with a lead of 50,000 votes. Raja Usama had won with a lead of 30407 votes; Raja Pervez Ashraf 20718 votes; Qamar-ul-Islam 13530 votes; Aqeel 12218 votes; Abrar Ahmed 11441 votes; Daniyal Chaudhry 26542 votes; Hanif Abbasi 14036 votes; Ma­jor Tariq 13437 votes; Sardar Ghulam Abbas 11964 votes; Bi­lal Azhar Kayani 9474 votes; and Chaudhry Farrukh won by a lead of 4023 votes. This clearly shows that the claims of the Commis­sioner were false, she said.

The former Federal Informa­tion Minister pointed out, “Li­aqat Ali said the army had con­ducted fair polls but he balmed the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Justice of Pakistan for rigging in the elections with­out presenting a single shred of evidence. He did not accuse any RO or DRO, nor did he take any forms or any evidence to the election commission where the results of these constituencies were pending for three days. There were hearings held in the election commission where they invited everyone to present any evidence of rigging, but Liaqat Ali did not show up”.

She recalled how in 2013 elec­tions, Additional Secretary Elec­tion Commission Afzal Khan who made exactly the same alle­gations and demanded resigna­tion of the Chief Election Com­missioner and the Cheif Justice of Pakistan. But when he was called by the inquiry commis­sion, he said it was his percep­tion, and that he had no proof.

“Why is it that Mr Chattha is so sure of rigging and so moved by it that he was planning to com­mit suicide. But why is it that he had no paper, no document, no phone call, no video, no name, no conversation, absolutely noth­ing to prove any of the allega­tions he has leveled against the CEC and CJP”, she questioned.

Marriyum said it was a crucial moment in Pakistan where the nation needed to make a vital decision. “ We need to choose of we want to take this coun­try towards stability, prosper­ity, progress, and development or we choose to believe the tsu­nami of lies by the same gang that stole the 2018 elections; destroyed the national econ­omy in four years; wrote let­ters to IMF not to help Pakistan avoid default; and are now beg­ging the US and the EU to inter­vene in Pakistan’s internal mat­ters”, she stressed.

She called on the media to un­derstand, verify and investigate claims by anyone before creat­ing a debacle that creates cha­os across the nation. When the foreign journalist asked the PTI to share firm 45 they said they do not have original copies and only have screenshots, she told.

“These elements are so tox­ic that they even forged the press release of the Europe­an Union and shared the fake press release on social media shamelessly. The EU had to is­sue a statement refuting the fake press release”, she point­ed out. She called for a thor­ough investigation into the phone, texts, banking details, any and every communication channels he has used for the past eight days.

“The people of Pakistan were suffering from financial turmoil. They are struggling to put food on their table. And these agents of chaos and instability are busy pushing people further down the road to anarchy after destroying the economy for 4 years. Every single day they prop up a new fiasco. Why do they go running to the US, and not to the election commission?”, she lashed out.

She said such agents of chaos must be nipped in the bud the day they attacked PTV and Radio Pakistan. Responsible Pakistanis should shun and discourage this instead of encouraging such be­havior with mega exposure and promotion. “The bigger the lie, the better the media coverage” has become the norm and then it is expected that PMLN would add to the chaos as well, but we won’t, she said.

Marriyum lashed out at the disregard for the state of eco­nomic crisis in the country and the mindless promotion of false and destructive political nar­ratives by PTI saying, “PMLN is questioned that we don’t have a narrative against the insane lies of PTI. We don’t and we won’t. Because we cannot create a nar­rative by lying and exposing na­tional secrets, I concede. we cannot create a narrative by ly­ing and selling the interest of the people for political narra­tive, I concede. we cannot cre­ate a narrative by attacking the Parliament, the GHQ, the Jinnah House, Ambulances, and PTV HQs, I concede”.