Chattha was 'most corrupt' magistrate of Faisalabad: Raja Riaz

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Raja Riaz Ahmed alleged that former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaqat Chattha was the most corrupt magistrate of Faisalabad.

The PML-N leader Raja Riaz Ahmed, in a press conference, said that Chattha made a big allegation. Chattha served in Faisalabad for 20 years.

Raja Riaz said Chattha accused rigging when he was nearing superannuation. He said that PTI put money where they lost and started making accusations. The former commissioner was bought by overseas Pakistanis for Rs 250 million, Raja alleged. Chattha's name should be included in ECL, he opined.

Riaz said that he strongly refuted the allegations and demands a comprehensive investigation into the commissioner's allegations.

He said another attempt like that of May 9 was made which failed. Ali Amin Gandapur, he alleged was the May 9 frontman.

Raja Riaz added that Usman Buzdar gave Liaqat Chattha the last lavish posting. He said that the DROs and other staff are denying Liaqat Chattha's allegations.