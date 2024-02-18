Cleanliness drive in full swing in City

SARGODHA - A week-long cleanliness campaign under the auspicious of Cantonment Board Sargodha is underway in the city. Cantonment Executive Officer Raja Elia Asad told APP here on Saturday said that teams comprising 150 staff of the board were taking part in the cleanliness drive which started from February 15 and would continue till February 21. The CEO said that the purpose of the cleanliness drive was to create a sense of responsibility among citizens to keep their environment and surroundings neat and clean. Citizens should cooperate with the staffers to make the drive a success, he added.
FIVE POWER PILFERERS BOOKED
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught five power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday. According to official sources, the teams raided at various areas of the district and caught five accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
FIVE SHOPKEEPERS FINED
The price control magistrates imposed fines on five shopkeepers accused of profiteering from various parts of the city,here on Saturday. According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market,Block 10,Sharbat chowk and its surroundings and found that five shopkeepers namely-- Shaukat,Junaid,Amjad,Nadir and Khalid were involved in overcharging and not displayed the price list at the their shops.