Cleanliness drive in full swing in City

SARGODHA - A week-long cleanliness campaign under the auspicious of Canton­ment Board Sargodha is underway in the city. Cantonment Executive Officer Raja Elia Asad told APP here on Saturday said that teams comprising 150 staff of the board were taking part in the cleanliness drive which started from February 15 and would continue till Febru­ary 21. The CEO said that the pur­pose of the cleanliness drive was to create a sense of responsibility among citizens to keep their envi­ronment and surroundings neat and clean. Citizens should coop­erate with the staffers to make the drive a success, he added.

FIVE POWER PILFERERS BOOKED

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught five power pilferers dur­ing an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday. According to offi­cial sources, the teams raided at various areas of the district and caught five accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

FIVE SHOPKEEPERS FINED

The price control magistrates im­posed fines on five shopkeepers accused of profiteering from vari­ous parts of the city,here on Satur­day. According to official sources, the magistrates inspected vari­ous points including Muhammadi market,Block 10,Sharbat chowk and its surroundings and found that five shopkeepers namely-- Shaukat,Junaid,Amjad,Nadir and Khalid were involved in over­charging and not displayed the price list at the their shops.