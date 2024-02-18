Sunday, February 18, 2024
CM inspects remodeling of Babu Sabu Toll Plaza

Staff Reporter
February 18, 2024
LAHORE   -   Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi visited Babu Sabu Toll Plaza and inspected its remodeling project. The CM directed to make the toll plaza spacious and reviewed prog­ress being made about the on­going construction activities on both sides, said a handout issued here on Saturday. He directed to make the toll plaza spacious along with acceler­ating the pace of work on the remodeling project. He under­scored to utilise all possible resources for an early comple­tion of the project, saying that labour force should be in­creased at night. Mohsin Naqvi maintained that the long over­due problem of traffic bottle­necks would be resolved on a permanent basis by making the Babu Sabu Toll Plaza spa­cious along with undertak­ing its remodelling. Citizens face numerous transportation problems with the traffic get­ting stuck at the Babu Sabu Toll Plaza. We will make our utmost effort to complete this project at the earliest, he said. The Commissioner/DG LDA gave a briefing about the progress being made on the project. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Chairman P&D Board, Secretary Housing, Commis­sioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineer LDA and officials concerned were present.

