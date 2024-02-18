CM Naqvi orders crackdown on unlicenced drivers

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Provincial Headquarters of the Elite Police Force Punjab and the Punjab Highway Patrol­ling Police on Saturday. The CM inspected the Elite Police Force Officers Block, Punjab Highway Police Patrolling Officers Block and other sections. Mohsin Naq­vi visited the Control Room of the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police and monitored the High­way Patrolling System. He met with police officers and directed them to perform their duties with great dedication and in a professional manner. The CM apprised that a crackdown had been launched against those driving their vehicles and mo­torcycles without a licence, adding that every possible step was being taken to ensure road safety. The Patrolling Police has to take a lead regarding road safety, he added. Mohsin Naqvi also visited the cafeteria of the Punjab Highway Patrolling Po­lice and lauded its quality.

IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar and Additional IG Punjab High­way Patrolling Police gave a briefing about the Control Room. The Secretary Commu­nication & Works, CCPO, Addi­tional IG Elite Force, Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrolling Police, DIG Elite, DIG Punjab Highway Patrolling Police and officials concerned were also present.