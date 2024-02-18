Sunday, February 18, 2024
CM opens dispensary in KP House Islamabad

APP
February 18, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minis­ter, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah on Satur­day inaugurated a dis­pensary in KP House Is­lamabad. 

Addressing the inau­guration ceremony, the caretaker CM said that the dispensary is proof of the provincial gov­ernment’s commitment to provide basic facil­ities of health to peo­ple. He said that the Health Department is also endeavouring to improve healthcare de­livery for the better­ment of people, adding that improvement of the health system was among the priorities of the government,

