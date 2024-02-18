CM pays tribute to Karachi Police Office attack martyrs

KARACHI - Provincial Caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir offered heartfelt tributes on Saturday to the brave souls who lost their lives in the tragic Karachi Police Office attack.

Reflecting on the solemn occasion marking the attack’s first anniver­sary, the interim CM emphasised the enduring remembrance of our fallen heroes. He underscored the invalu­able significance of these martyrs, noting their unwavering courage in confronting and defeating terrorism.

Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir ex­pressed unwavering confidence in the prowess of law enforcement agencies, affirming their pivotal role in ridding the nation of terrorism and paving the way for its progress and prosperity. It is noteworthy to mention that on February 17th, 2023, the Karachi Police Office fell victim to a terrorist attack resulting in the martyrdom of 5 personnel, while 18 Rangers and Police per­sonnel, and one Edhi volunteer sus­tained injuries.

Following the terrorist assault, a joint operation was launched system­atically for clearing the police office building, leading to the elimination of 3 terrorists. Senior police officers valiantly confronted the attack on the frontlines, resulting in the martyr­dom of 5 officials, including Rangers Inspector Taimur, Police Head Con­stable Ghulam Abbas, Head Consta­ble Abdul Latif, Constable Saeed, and Sanitary Worker Ajmal Masih.