ISLAMABAD - Mainly cold and dry weath­er is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind, thunderstorm and snowfall is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, up­per Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Gusty winds are like­ly in coastal areas of Baloch­istan, according to Met office.