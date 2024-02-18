Convocation caps a historic year for Aga Khan University

KARACHI - More than 730 students in four countries graduated from the Aga Khan University on Saturday at cer­emonies attended by Princess Zahra Aga Khan and other dignitaries and watched in-person and online by the University’s supporters around the world.

“On graduating, you return to a world that is full of daunting challenges but also of endless possibilities,” Princess Zahra Aga Khan said in Nairobi, speaking on behalf of AKU’s founder and Chancellor, His Highness the Aga Khan. “Continue to strive with courage and optimism to grasp opportunities to serve your com­munities and contribute to a more pluralistic and peaceful world.” 391 students graduated in Pakistan – more than 70 percent of them women – and were awarded degrees in nursing, medicine and educa­tion. The University’s chief guest was Sabina Khatri, Founder of the Karachi-based Kiran Foundation.

“I cannot help but imagine the great things you will achieve with your immense talent and the knowledge and skills developed during your time at AKU,” Ms Khatri told the graduates. “I have no doubt that your accomplishments can surpass anything I have achieved thus far. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to His Highness the Aga Khan for helping countless young people to fulfill their potential, including the Kiran children studying at Aga Khan schools and colleges and also AKU Examination Board-af­filiated schools like Habib.” AKU commemorated its 40th anniversary on March 16, 2023. Princess Zahra detailed some of the many achievements that have made the University’s 40th year one of the most consequential in its history.