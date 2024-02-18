CTD arrests 7 terror suspects

LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Punjab province has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 7 suspected terrorists linked with a different banned out-fits during operations in different areas of Punjab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 164 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 165 suspected persons were interrogated and 7 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives. Rahmatullah, Usman Saeed and Kashif Nadeem, he said and added that they belong to banned organizations Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Al-Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.