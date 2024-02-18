CTD arrests 7 terror suspects

LAHORE - The Counter Terror­ism Department (CTD) in the Punjab province has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 7 sus­pected terrorists linked with a different banned out-fits during operations in different areas of Punjab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 164 intelligence based op­erations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 165 suspected persons were interrogated and 7 alleged terrorists were ar­rested with weapons, explosives. Rahmatullah, Usman Saeed and Kashif Nadeem, he said and added that they belong to banned organizations Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Al-Qaeda and Lash­kar-e-Jhangvi.