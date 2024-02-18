Dutch hockey club arrives today to play three matches

LAHORE - European hockey players are poised to step on Pakistani soil, as a renowned Dutch hockey club is scheduled to arrive here on Sunday, after a hiatus of 22 years. This historic visit comes at the invitation of the Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy, heralding a series of three matches between the 20-member Dutch club and a team selected from the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt program. The National Hockey Stadium in Lahore is set to host the first two matches on February 19 and 21, with the third match slated for the Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad on February 23. This initiative, led by Khawaja Junaid, Chief Organizer, aims to revive international activities in hockey and showcase the positive image of Pakistan. Several key stakeholders have played crucial roles in making this friendly series a reality. The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab Police, the Holland Embassy in Islamabad, Director General of PSB Shoaib Khosa, and other sports officials have actively contributed to organizing this landmark series. Strict security arrangements have been assured by Punjab Police for the visiting Dutch club, with IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar taking a special interest in the matter.