Dutch hockey club arrives today to play three matches

LAHORE - Eu­ropean hockey players are poised to step on Pakistani soil, as a renowned Dutch hockey club is scheduled to arrive here on Sunday, after a hiatus of 22 years. This historic visit comes at the invitation of the Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy, heralding a series of three matches between the 20-member Dutch club and a team selected from the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt program. The National Hockey Stadium in Lahore is set to host the first two matches on Febru­ary 19 and 21, with the third match slated for the Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium in Is­lamabad on February 23. This initiative, led by Khawaja Jun­aid, Chief Organizer, aims to re­vive international activities in hockey and showcase the posi­tive image of Pakistan. Several key stakeholders have played crucial roles in making this friendly series a reality. The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab Police, the Hol­land Embassy in Islamabad, Director General of PSB Shoaib Khosa, and other sports offi­cials have actively contributed to organizing this landmark series. Strict security arrange­ments have been assured by Punjab Police for the visiting Dutch club, with IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar taking a special interest in the matter.