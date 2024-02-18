ECP committee summons DROs, ROs to probe ex-commissioner's rigging allegations

The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) Inquiry Committee on Sunday summoned the District Returning Officers (DROs) of Rawalpindi Division following former commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattah's poll rigging allegations.

The first meeting of the committee to investigate the allegations of Chattaj was chaired by senior member Nisar Durrani.

Sources say that the DROs and the returning officers will record their statements before the inquiry committee. The inquiry committee will record the statements of the returning officers for the next three days.



A decision in light of the committee report will be taken regarding the action of the Election Commission and legal proceedings against the commissioner.