Sunday, February 18, 2024
ECP releases notification of successful candidates for National Assembly constituencies in KP

10:36 AM | February 18, 2024
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the notification of victorious candidates from 36 constituencies of National Assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Sher Afzal Marwat from NA-41, Lakki Marwat and Shehryar Afridi from NA-35, Kohat have been successful in the general elections.

The victory notification of Asad Qaisar and Shehram Khan Tarakai from Swabi, NA-19 and NA-20 constituencies respectively have been announced.

Shahdana Gulzar from NA-30 Peshawar, Sher Ali Arbab from NA-31 have clinched the victory. While, the notification of victory of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) candidate Hameed Hussain from NA-37 kurram has also been released.

The election has been postponed in National Assembly’s constituency NA-8 while ECP hasn’t released the notifications of NA-15, NA-27, NA-40 and NA-43 constituencies in KP

