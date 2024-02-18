EuroVillage: A celebration of EU-Pakistan friendship - stronger together, sustain forever

ISLAMABAD - Thousands of people, gathered at the Jinnah Convention Cen­ter Islamabad on Saturday to participate in “EuroVillage,” a family-focused festival organized by the European Union and its member states. This year’s cel­ebration centered on the theme of co-creating a sustainable fu­ture, entitled “Stronger Together – Sustainable Forever.” The event showcased the 60+ years strong connection between the EU and Pakistan, highlighting the col­laborative partnership in devel­opment, trade and investment, culture, education, environment and a wide array of other areas.

EuroVillage was co-organised by the diplomatic missions of the European Union and of Aus­tria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hunga­ry, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Spain.

In her welcome remarks, Am­bassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, not­ed: “EuroVillage is a special event for us; we cherish the people-to-people connections it offers. This year, we want you to experience our journey of co-creating a sus­tainable future. Europe has the ambition to be the first climate neutral continent, but also wants to support its partners towards the green transition. Pakistan is one of the countries at the great­est risk from climate change. The EU is working with Pakistan to help address challenges and cre­ate a sustainable future for all.”

The fifth edition of EuroVil­lage hosted the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to experience European sustain­ability and enjoy an afternoon of culture, music, and food. The fes­tival featured features interac­tive information displays by the EU and member states, offering games, quizzes, food and various activities, providing visitors with an afternoon of learning, interac­tion, and entertainment.

The event featured live perfor­mances by Pakistani artists in­cluding Farhan Saeed and Qura­tulain Balouch. As a symbol of this partnership, an EU-Pakistan Dosti truck was displayed at the event blending the well-known Pakistani truck art with Euro­pean symbols and designs.