Experts urge inclusive economic reforms implementation, broader tax base and political maturity

ISLAMABAD - An inclusive political economy shall be the top priority of the Pa­kistan government without any political fiddling by any of the stakeholders. Politicians shall sit in the parliament to do the legis­lation and ensure its implementa­tion in letter and spirit. Whatever party comes into power shall limit the federal ministries count to ten. The ministers shall pass on the vi­sion and mandate to the teams of the technocrats as they know their job well. The performance of the governments world over depends on the technocrats based on ‘right person for the right job’.

The IMF is not a villain but a fis­cal regulator. We need to listen to their proposed measures and take them accordingly. All the politi­cal parties and other stakeholders shall come together to handle the budget deficit, increase tax base, to get rid of the subsidies and re­duce the state expenses.

Shrinking the bureaucracy and implementation of civil service re­forms is a must to reduce burden on the national exchequer. The sluggishness and red-tapism are the hallmark of Pakistan’s bureau­cracy. The other one is the politics of agitation that shall come to an end. Public at large shall say no to such protests that are carried out for the vested interests of the po­litical figures.

The webinar on the subject “The Prospects of Charter of Economy for the new government and the new IMF deal” was organized by the Devcom-Pakistan (Develop­ment Communications Network) and DTN. The keynote speakers in­cluded former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of Paki­stan and Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Econom­ics (PIDE) Dr. Nadeem ul Haq, and the former Senior Economist at US Treasury Department’s Office of Economic Policy. Others who spoke on the occasion included Devcom-Pakistan Executive Direc­tor Munir Ahmed, political activ­ist Amina Sadaf, Anoosha Iftikhar, Ateeqa Mazhar and Esha Bashir.

Dr. Nasir Khilji said Pakistan is a victim of generosity of friends such as the USA, China, Saudi Ara­bia, UAE, and Qatar. Their support has been misunderstood and mis­used in Pakistan. The country has also been a victim of vested inter­est of leadership across the board where, in many cases, the integri­ty lacked and reigned over the mo­tivated objectives. Pakistan is a li­brary of recommendations but no implementation of any proposed frameworks.

Dr. Khilji said: All the stakehold­ers of the country have to take the responsibility of inclusive eco­nomic reforms and their true im­plementation. The reforms shall include a comprehensive strate­gy to handle the budget deficit and reduce the nonproductive and op­erational costs. Pakistan has to broaden its tax, wipe off subsi­dies and reduce the financial bur­den of bureaucracy that produces hurdles only. Some major surgery is required for Pakistan’s entire fi­nancial management and gover­nance system. It is not possible without having all the stakehold­ers on the same page. They have to come on the same page if they care about 250 million people.

Dr. Nadeem ul Haq said: Pakistan is facing the brunt of political im­maturity, inefficient governance system, bureaucratic negligence and stagnancy. Public expenses are huge for no output. The economic crisis cannot be addressed with­out addressing the cartel of banks, stock market malpractices, and the absence of technocrats in the gov­ernance decision-making. There is a crisis of social contract and dis­trust among the politicians and other stakeholders. Pakistan’s eco­nomic issues cannot be resolved without a larger consensus on an economic framework. This will not be done by the politicians alone.

Dr Haq said we need to talk about the foundation issues for a larger national interest. Trans­parent and inclusive deregulation and an open market policy per­haps would help a lot to attract domestic and foreign investment in the soaring infrastructure. He urged to abolish 40 federal minis­tries which are no longer needed after the 18th amendment, and to limit the federal cabinet to only 10 ministers. Parliamentarians shall work in the house on legislation, and let the relevant technocrats to design and implement the devel­opment agenda with the minimal­ist bureaucratic system. Pakistan cannot overrule the IMF observa­tions and recommendations.

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Di­rector Munir Ahmed urged the need of civil society observers in the political governance as a watchdog. They should have a role of oversight on the performance of the governance system, and their suggestions and recommen­dations shall be incorporated into the implementation of policy frameworks.