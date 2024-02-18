Family festival at Punjab University

LAHORE - The Punjab University Of­ficers Welfare Asso­ciation (PUOWA) or­ganised annual sports and family festival at Hailey College of Com­merce ground, here on Saturday. University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Prin­cipal HCC Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed, Registrar Dr Ahmad Islam, Presi­dent PUOWA Dr Toqeer Ali, General Secretary Rana Muzaffar Ali and other administrative officers were present. Cricket, tug-of-war and athletics competitions were held between the officers at the event. The teams of Regis­trar Tiger, Old Campus Thunder, Controller Badshah and IT Eagle participated in the cricket competitions. In the final of the crick­et match, the IT Eagle won the competition by defeating Controller Badshah.