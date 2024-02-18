Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Saturday that the Punjab Police had ensured strict security and made traffic arrangements for the match played at Gad­dafi Stadium Lahore. He said full security had been provided to local and foreign players, officials, and cricket fans. He said the police were in contact with all institutions including the Pakistan Cricket Board, district administration, and security agen­cies. He said Punjab Police would ensure that all matches were held in a peaceful and safe envi­ronment. Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than 20,000 officers and officials would perform secu­rity duties on matches in Punjab, and foolproof measures would be ensured during the matches. The IGP said that search, sweep, combing and in­telligence-based operations were going on around the player’s residence, routes and stadium.