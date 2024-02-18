Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers: IGP Punjab

LAHORE - Inspec­tor General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Satur­day that the Punjab Po­lice had ensured strict security and made traf­fic arrangements for the match played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

He said full security had been provided to lo­cal and foreign players, officials, and cricket fans. He said the police were in contact with all insti­tutions including the Pa­kistan Cricket Board, dis­trict administration, and security agencies. He said Punjab Police would ensure that all matches were held in a peaceful and safe environment.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than 20,000 officers and officials would perform securi­ty duties on matches in Punjab, and foolproof measures would be en­sured during the match­es. The IGP said that search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations were going on around the player’s residence, routes and stadium. With the help of cameras of Safe Cities Authority, monitoring of stadiums, hotels and the route of teams is being ensured.

The IGP said that Dol­phin Squad, Police Re­sponse Unit, Elite Force teams were ensuring ef­fective patrolling during the matches.