Sunday, February 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Governor encourages students towards brighter futures

Governor encourages students towards brighter futures
APP
February 18, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori paid a visit to the IT mar­quee set up at the Governor House on Saturday, where he received a warm welcome from students en­gaged in IT classes. During his visit, the governor was briefed on the various courses being offered, with a focus on empowering students with skills vital for success in the IT industry, said a news release.

Expressing his encouragement, Kamran Khan Tessori urged the students to pursue their stud­ies wholeheartedly, emphasizing the potential for these courses to pave the way for prosperous careers in IT. He commended the equal representation of female students in each class, deeming it a positive development. In re­sponse to the Governor’s visit, students expressed gratitude, stating that they would forever cherish his kindness and dubbing him the ‘Public Governor’ for his commitment to the welfare of the people. They lauded the initiative to transform the Governor House into a hub for education, viewing it as a significant accomplishment under Governor Kamran Tessori’s leadership. Additionally, students shared that their parents, too, hold the Governor of Sindh in high regard, with prayers for his well-being and success.

Bilawal Bhutto suggests name of Syed Murad Ali Shah for Sindh CM slot

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1708142753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024