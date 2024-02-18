Governor encourages students towards brighter futures

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori paid a visit to the IT mar­quee set up at the Governor House on Saturday, where he received a warm welcome from students en­gaged in IT classes. During his visit, the governor was briefed on the various courses being offered, with a focus on empowering students with skills vital for success in the IT industry, said a news release.

Expressing his encouragement, Kamran Khan Tessori urged the students to pursue their stud­ies wholeheartedly, emphasizing the potential for these courses to pave the way for prosperous careers in IT. He commended the equal representation of female students in each class, deeming it a positive development. In re­sponse to the Governor’s visit, students expressed gratitude, stating that they would forever cherish his kindness and dubbing him the ‘Public Governor’ for his commitment to the welfare of the people. They lauded the initiative to transform the Governor House into a hub for education, viewing it as a significant accomplishment under Governor Kamran Tessori’s leadership. Additionally, students shared that their parents, too, hold the Governor of Sindh in high regard, with prayers for his well-being and success.