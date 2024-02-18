Gwadar’s land record computerisation reaches 82%

ISLAMABAD - Gwadar’s land record comput­erisation has reached 82% due to continuous efforts of the rev­enue staff and computerization teams while the land settlement is also in process, said Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Aurang­zeb Badini.

Talking to Gwadar Pro, he said the Board of Revenue has been approached to give its final ver­dict in a technical matter so that 100% progress is achieved. Res­idents of Gwadar can now get all digitized land record-related services of 32 Mouzas/Wards from Markaz-e-Sahooliat Cen­tre at Tehsil Office Gwadar, he added.

He stressed that the comput­erised land record would be immune to forgery, fraud, and corruption, as well as malfunc­tion-free.

This measure will enhance transparency, efficiency, and se­curity, thereby supporting sus­tainable development and eco­nomic growth.

Highlighting the significance of land settlement for equitable and unrestricted ownership, the Deputy Commissioner of Gwa­dar stated that once the settle­ment process concludes, resi­dents of Gwadar City will have the freedom to buy, sell, and uti­lize their land for both personal and commercial purposes.

In Balochistan, a significant portion of land remains un­claimed and is held collectively by tribes rather than individual ownership.

Once proper settlement oc­curs, individuals will have the opportunity to acquire land in their names, facilitating straightforward transactions for personal residences, com­mercial purposes, or agricultur­al ventures.

In 2013, the government re­voked an ongoing land settle­ment process for Gwadar dis­trict’s Pasni subdivision. The decision created confusion re­garding state-owned versus pri­vately held land. The abrupt halt to the settlement process raised questions about transparency and fairness.

The land settlement process in Gwadar remained a complex and contentious issue, marked by various challenges and con­troversies.

Gwadar’s land ownership has been a subject of dispute for many years. Individuals and families claim ownership of spe­cific parcels, leading to conflicts over boundaries and rights.