PESHAWAR - An independent candidate from Peshawar, Malik Tariq Awan, joined the Muslim League (N) on Saturday. Malik Tariq Awan attended a meeting with PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore. The provincial president of the Muslim League (N), Ameer Muqam, was also present on the occasion. It is to be mentioned here that inde­pendent candidate Malik Tariq Awan was elected from PK 83.