Islamabad police deny arrests as PTI workers protest against alleged rigging

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police Sat­urday denied having arrested any worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party held an impressive show to protest against the alleged rigging of the February 8 polls.

The capital city police, however, said violators of section 144 of the Cr.PC would face law. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s party had given a nationwide protest call for Saturday against ‘rig­ging’ of polls held in the second week of February. The PTI stunned election observers after indepen­dent candidates loyal to Khan, grabbed over 90 seats in the National As­sembly. However, the par­ty on Friday urged its sup­porters to protest what it called widespread rigging of the polls. PTI workers marched from F-9 Park in Islamabad to the National Press Club in sector F-6. Led by Sher Afzal Mar­wat and Shoaib Shaheen, the PTI workers chanted slogans against the PML-N leadership for stealing mandate of the people. Local police tried to block their way but the work­ers crossed the hurdles to reach the press club.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protested outside the Press Club against the alleged rigging in the February 8 polls.

PTI’s Sher Afzal Mar­wat and two party lead­ers from Islamabad, Shoaib Shaheen and Aamir Mughal also par­ticipated in the PTI rally while female workers were also part of the protest. It is to mention here that the authori­ties have dug soil near the press club to disrupt the PTI protest rally.

In a statement, Islam­abad Capital Police said it successfully main­tained peace and order during political protest in the city. It said due to terrorist activity threats, the district adminis­tration had imposed Section 144 on public gatherings and rallies in the federal capital. “All political parties were informed about the implementation of Sec­tion 144 through public information platforms. Security measures were also increased in the city, and effective search operations continued at checkpoints.” Special teams from the Coun­ter-Terrorism Depart­ment Islamabad were deployed on patrol to counter any emergency situation. Additionally, special teams from the traffic division were di­rected to maintain traffic flow in the city, accord­ing to the police.

“Moreover, no ar­rests were made during the political protests, and the monitoring rooms at Safe City en­sured continuous mon­itoring through cam­eras. Peaceful protests are within the bounds of the law, but legal action will be taken against those violating Section 144,” said the police in a statement.

Earlier, the Islamabad police urged the citizens to refrain from partici­pating in what it said were illegal activities. It asked the Islooites to respect the law and avoid adopting or incit­ing violent behavior.