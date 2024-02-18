Islamabad police deny arrests as PTI workers protest against alleged rigging

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police Saturday denied having arrested any worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party held an impressive show to protest against the alleged rigging of the February 8 polls.
The capital city police, however, said violators of section 144 of the Cr.PC would face law. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s party had given a nationwide protest call for Saturday against ‘rigging’ of polls held in the second week of February. The PTI stunned election observers after independent candidates loyal to Khan, grabbed over 90 seats in the National Assembly. However, the party on Friday urged its supporters to protest what it called widespread rigging of the polls. PTI workers marched from F-9 Park in Islamabad to the National Press Club in sector F-6. Led by Sher Afzal Marwat and Shoaib Shaheen, the PTI workers chanted slogans against the PML-N leadership for stealing mandate of the people. Local police tried to block their way but the workers crossed the hurdles to reach the press club.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protested outside the Press Club against the alleged rigging in the February 8 polls.
PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat and two party leaders from Islamabad, Shoaib Shaheen and Aamir Mughal also participated in the PTI rally while female workers were also part of the protest. It is to mention here that the authorities have dug soil near the press club to disrupt the PTI protest rally.
In a statement, Islamabad Capital Police said it successfully maintained peace and order during political protest in the city. It said due to terrorist activity threats, the district administration had imposed Section 144 on public gatherings and rallies in the federal capital. “All political parties were informed about the implementation of Section 144 through public information platforms. Security measures were also increased in the city, and effective search operations continued at checkpoints.” Special teams from the Counter-Terrorism Department Islamabad were deployed on patrol to counter any emergency situation. Additionally, special teams from the traffic division were directed to maintain traffic flow in the city, according to the police.
“Moreover, no arrests were made during the political protests, and the monitoring rooms at Safe City ensured continuous monitoring through cameras. Peaceful protests are within the bounds of the law, but legal action will be taken against those violating Section 144,” said the police in a statement.
Earlier, the Islamabad police urged the citizens to refrain from participating in what it said were illegal activities. It asked the Islooites to respect the law and avoid adopting or inciting violent behavior.