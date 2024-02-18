Sunday, February 18, 2024
Anarchy, disorder will not be tolerated at this crucial time: Kakar

Judiciary stands ready to deliver impartial justice to all: PM
MATEEN HAIDER
February 18, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Prime Min­ister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday said the recently conducted general elections in the country had been a step towards promoting de­mocracy. 

In a statement, he said, “Significant turnout from all segments of society, including both genders, has been acknowledged internationally.” “Post elections, it is impera­tive that all stakeholders realise that victory and defeat are inherent as­pects of democratic pro­cesses,” he added 

He said that parties and individuals who har­boured any concerns re­garding electoral irregu­larities were encouraged to pursue legal recourse through the available channels. “Pakistan’s legis­lative, judicial, and execu­tive branches are resilient and stand ready to deliver impartial justice to all.”

PM Kakar said, “While peaceful protest and as­sembly are fundamental rights, any form of agita­tion, violence, or incite­ment for vigilantism will not be condoned and law would take its course without any hesitation.”

“Anarchy and disor­der will not be tolerated at this crucial time. This only serves to advance the agenda for hostile forces, both domestic and foreign, to exploit and create grave law and order challenges.” “The caretaker government implores patience, as po­litical parties engage in consultations to form governments at both the federal and provincial levels, in accordance with democratic traditions and norms. We hope that this process concludes as early as possible with mutual understanding and respect,” he added.

MATEEN HAIDER

