Kang, Kalinouskaya win boys, girls titles in ITF Pakistan World Junior C’ship Leg-1

LAHORE - China’s Kiagaoge Kang and Belarus’ Kira Kalinouskaya clinched the boys’ and girls’ titles in the ITF Pakistan Kha­war Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 that concluded at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Is­lamabad. In the boys’ singles final, Kiagaoge Kang (CHN) beat Hamza Roman (PAK) 6-4, 6-4 while in the girls’ singles final, Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) beat Katsiaryna Dubik (BLR) 6-1, 6-3. Mrs. Nageen Hyat, wife of Mr. Khawar Hyat Khan, and their children Mr. Daniyal Hyat Khan and Ms Sadia Hyat Khan were the chief guests at the closing ceremony. Senator Salim Saifullah Khan and If­tikhar Rashid were the guests of honor while Col Gul Rehman (R), Mansoor Ahmmad Khan DDG PSB and a large number of players, coaches, parents, media persons, and tennis lov­ers were also present on the occasion. Senator Salim Saiful­lah Khan praised the services and untiring efforts of Khawar Hyat Khan for the promotion of tennis in Pakistan, which will never be forgotten. Mean­while, the main draw of the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Me­morial World Junior Champi­onships Leg-II will commence on Monday (February 19).