Khuhro urges judiciary to take notice of attempts to malign institutions

HYDERABAD - President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh chapter, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has urged the judicia­ry to take notice against those trying to malign the institutions.

Addressing a press conference at the residence of PPP Hyderabad President Sagheer Qureshi here on Saturday, Khuhro said that there is no room for the imposition of mar­tial law in the constitution of the country and any politician inviting the army could be tried under Article 6 of the constitution.

He said that the country could no longer afford instability because the people had already suffered a lot at the hands of inflation, poverty, and unemployment. He said the PPP had decided to vote in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s candidate for the post of Prime Minister to sta­bilise the country and for the continu­ity of the democratic process.

Commenting on the protests of JUI-F in Sindh, he said that the party was holding sit-in demonstrations in Sindh from where it had never secured seats in assemblies. Former Senator Moula Bux Chandio was also present on the occasion.

PPP LEADERS REITERATE RESOLVE TO UPHOLD DEMOCRACY

Elected Member of the National As­sembly and leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Shazia Atta Marri emphasized her party’s long­standing commitment to preserving democracy. During a press conference held at Bilawal House Karachi, joined by PPP leaders Jam Khan Shoro and Mahesh Malani, Shazia Marri reiter­ated the party’s pledge to safeguard democratic values.

Shazia Marri, who also serves as the Central Secretary of Information for PPP Parliamentarians and is a former Federal Minister, stressed the PPP’s focus on promoting national unity and expressed opposition to political instability, urging progress in govern­ment formation at both the federal and provincial levels. She affirmed the PPP’s stance against spreading hatred and anarchy and expressed gratitude towards voters who seek change through democratic processes.

Highlighting the PPP’s service-ori­ented approach and strong connec­tion with the people, Shazia Marri at­tributed the party’s electoral success to its dedication to public service. Ad­ditionally, Jam Khan Shoro noted the absence of the Grand Democratic Alli­ance (GDA) in the election campaign, contrasting it with the widespread campaigning efforts of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari.