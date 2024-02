KOHAT - The Kohat police on Saturday arrest­ed six gamblers involved in gambling on pheas­ant fights. According to police, acting on a tip-off SHO Gumbat Police Sta­tion Riyaz Hussain foiled the gambling party along with the police force, and recovered Rs20,600 worth of gambling money and four pheasants from their possession. A case was registered against the gamblers at the Gum­bat Police Station.