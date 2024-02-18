Lifesaving medical care collapsing under Israeli assault in Gaza: WHO

UNITED NATIONS - The largest remaining hospital in southern Gaza is “barely functional”, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Friday, amid reports of intense attacks by Israeli forces. There have been reports of damage to Nasser Hospital’s orthopaedic unit, reducing its ability to provide urgent medical care, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic, told reporters at a press briefing in Geneva. “More degradation to the hospital means more lives being lost,” he said. According to the UN agency, of the 36 hospitals in the war-ravaged enclave, only 11 are functioning. There are also reports that several patients have died during the Israeli operation. The Israeli military has alleged that Hamas was holding hostages or withholding the bodies of Israelis within the Al Nasser compound, situated in Khan Younis. The hospital has been providing lifesaving services to the most critically ill and has been a refuge to countless civilians displaced from elsewhere in the Gaza Strip, it was pointed out. Jasarevic added that WHO was trying to gain urgent access to the complex.