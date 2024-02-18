Lifesaving medical care collapsing under Israeli assault in Gaza: WHO

UNITED NATIONS - The largest remaining hospi­tal in southern Gaza is “bare­ly functional”, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Friday, amid re­ports of intense attacks by Israeli forces. There have been reports of damage to Nasser Hospital’s orthopae­dic unit, reducing its abili­ty to provide urgent medi­cal care, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic, told report­ers at a press briefing in Ge­neva. “More degradation to the hospital means more lives being lost,” he said. Ac­cording to the UN agen­cy, of the 36 hospitals in the war-ravaged enclave, only 11 are functioning. There are also reports that several pa­tients have died during the Israeli operation. The Israe­li military has alleged that Hamas was holding hostag­es or withholding the bod­ies of Israelis within the Al Nasser compound, situated in Khan Younis. The hospital has been providing lifesaving services to the most critical­ly ill and has been a refuge to countless civilians displaced from elsewhere in the Gaza Strip, it was pointed out. Jasarevic added that WHO was trying to gain urgent ac­cess to the complex.