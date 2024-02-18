Literary Extravaganza: A fusion of words, ideas for sustainable future

KARACHI - The Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) continued its journey into the realms of sustainability and the transforma­tive power of words on its second day. With a diverse lineup of speak­ers and thought-provoking sessions, the participants were engaged in dis­cussions, book launches, and presen­tations, aimed at reshaping mindsets for a sustainable future, said a news release on Saturday.

Reflecting on the day’s events, Ar­shad Saeed Husain, Managing Direc­tor of OUP Pakistan, remarked, “The convergence of sustainability and the power of words has been truly en­lightening. It has been our privilege to have strengthened KLF’s platform to play such a pivotal role in shifting mindsets. The world needs to become sustainable, not just the environment but our practices and approach to­wards life as well. I am proud to say that our speakers and participants have come out as ambassadors of change, crafting narratives that not only inform but also inspire us for a better tomorrow.”

Book launches of Development Pathways: India-Pakistan-Bangladesh (1947-2022) by Ishrat Hussain; Jahaan Abaad ki Galiyaan by Asghar Nadeem Sayyed, Rolaak by Rafaqat Hayat, A Life Lived with Passion by Irfan Hussain, and A Lifetime of Dissent: A Memoir by I.A. Rehman took place. The day started with conversations around Unravelling South Asia with Ikram Sehgal and Ai­zaz Ahmed Chaudhry and a panel dis­cussion on The Evolving Federation: Two Steps Forward One Step Back with Kaiser Bengali, Faisal Siddiqui, Shab­bar Zaidi, and Asad Umar.

Commenting on the importance of strengthening local governments, Asad Umar said, “In the narrative of federal evolution, we need to em­power local governments, this will have a significant impact on the over­all governance and contribute to sus­tainable progress. Two steps forward signify our collective progress, while the step back serves as a reminder of the complexities inherent in building a cohesive federation.”

The panel discussion on Sustain­ability in an Evolving New World Or­der, had Selma Dabbagh and Nauman Naqvi exploring traditional notions of sustainability, being reshaped by emerging geopolitical trends, techno­logical advancements, and evolving economic paradigms.