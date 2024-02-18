Literary Extravaganza: A fusion of words, ideas for sustainable future

KARACHI - The Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) continued its journey into the realms of sustainability and the transformative power of words on its second day. With a diverse lineup of speakers and thought-provoking sessions, the participants were engaged in discussions, book launches, and presentations, aimed at reshaping mindsets for a sustainable future, said a news release on Saturday.
Reflecting on the day’s events, Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director of OUP Pakistan, remarked, “The convergence of sustainability and the power of words has been truly enlightening. It has been our privilege to have strengthened KLF’s platform to play such a pivotal role in shifting mindsets. The world needs to become sustainable, not just the environment but our practices and approach towards life as well. I am proud to say that our speakers and participants have come out as ambassadors of change, crafting narratives that not only inform but also inspire us for a better tomorrow.”
Book launches of Development Pathways: India-Pakistan-Bangladesh (1947-2022) by Ishrat Hussain; Jahaan Abaad ki Galiyaan by Asghar Nadeem Sayyed, Rolaak by Rafaqat Hayat, A Life Lived with Passion by Irfan Hussain, and A Lifetime of Dissent: A Memoir by I.A. Rehman took place. The day started with conversations around Unravelling South Asia with Ikram Sehgal and Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry and a panel discussion on The Evolving Federation: Two Steps Forward One Step Back with Kaiser Bengali, Faisal Siddiqui, Shabbar Zaidi, and Asad Umar.
Commenting on the importance of strengthening local governments, Asad Umar said, “In the narrative of federal evolution, we need to empower local governments, this will have a significant impact on the overall governance and contribute to sustainable progress. Two steps forward signify our collective progress, while the step back serves as a reminder of the complexities inherent in building a cohesive federation.”
The panel discussion on Sustainability in an Evolving New World Order, had Selma Dabbagh and Nauman Naqvi exploring traditional notions of sustainability, being reshaped by emerging geopolitical trends, technological advancements, and evolving economic paradigms.