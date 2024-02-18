Sunday, February 18, 2024
Man guns down 12 relatives in rare mass shooting in Iran

News Desk
February 18, 2024
International, Newspaper

TEHRAN  -  A 30-year-old man killed 12 relatives, including his father and brother in Iran, official media re­ported on Saturday, in a rare mass shooting in the country. They said the man, who was not identified, used a Kalash­nikov assault rifle and was later shot and killed by security forces in the south-central province of Kerman. They said the cause of the shooting, in a remote rural village, was a family dispute. They did not elaborate. Mass killings are rare in Iran, where hunting rifles are the only weapons people are allowed to possess.

News Desk

