Sunday, February 18, 2024
Man shot dead in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony

Web Desk
9:29 AM | February 18, 2024
National

A man was shot dead down in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony by unknown assailants on Saturday.

The police said that they are investigating the murder from different angles as no valuables were snatched from the deceased. It is still uncertain whether the man was killed in resistance to robbery or it was a targeted killing.

The police said that the deceased sustained a single bullet that proved fatal.

Earlier on February 7, another citizen fell prey to street crimes in Karachi as a young man was gunned down by robbers.

As per details, a young man named Sohail Hashmi — the son of a retired police officer — was shot dead by robbers in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

The family said that the deceased did not offer resistance and gave his wallet and valuables to the robbers at gunpoint.

The robbers might have seen a police inspector card in the wallet and shot Sohail Hashmi while escaping in fear of resistance from him.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

