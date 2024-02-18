Mea Culpa: Rwp Commissioner confesses to rigging results

Liaquat Ali Chatta’s announces resignation n Claims 13 NA candidates facing defeat were declared winners with lead of 70,000 votes n Names CEC, CJP for their roles in vote rigging.

RAWALPINDI - In a shocking disclosure, Rawalpindi Division Com­missioner Liaquat Ali Chat­tha Saturday admitted to rig­ging election results under duress and announced res­ignation from his position.

The confessional state­ment comes as supporters of Imran Khan’s PTI party stage protest demonstration against alleged vote rigging in several cities.

Chatta told reporters that authorities in Punjab’s Rawalpindi changed the re­sults of independent candi­dates reportedly backed by the former prime minister Imran Khan’s party– who according to him were lead­ing with a margin of more than 70,000 votes.

Chatta said there was so much “pressure” on him that he contemplated sui­cide, but that he then decid­ed to make a public confes­sion. “I take responsibility for the wrong in Rawalpindi. I should be punished for my crimes and other people in­volved in this crime should be punished.”

He also accused the chief election commissioner and the chief justice of Pakistan for their roles in the rig­ging. The chief justice of the supreme court of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, has denied the allegations. The claims have put pressure on the election commission. The election commission has denied the allegations of rigging levelled by Chatta. The interim chief minister, Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, has taken notice of the commis­sioner’s allegations and ordered an “impartial probe” into alle­gations of manipulation of the election results. The Punjab gov­ernment late Saturday also is­sued transfer orders of the se­nior official.

As protests erupted on Sat­urday on the call of PTI lead­ers, Punjab police arrested several protesters from La­hore. While talking to report­ers at Rawalpindi Cricket Sta­dium, he also announced court arrest for the crime he com­mitted under pressure. Soon after the blistering revelations made by the division’s top bu­reaucrat, a heavy contingent of Rawalpindi police, follow­ing orders of CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, taken Li­aquat Ali Chattha into custo­dy and shifted him to some un­known location.

Also, the Commissioner Of­fice Rawalpindi was sealed by police with deployment of heavy force inside and outside the premises banning entry of any person. Some lawyers also lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Civil Lines seek­ing registration of First Infor­mation Report (FIR) against Commissioner, ROs, POs and their other accomplices over a crime what they called rigging in General Elections 2024. In­terestingly, Rawalpindi police neither showed official arrest of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division nor kept him in any police station for investiga­tion or questioning. Accord­ing to details, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha, while speaking to media men at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, claimed that he had ordered the ROs and POs to manipulate the election results on February 8 on pres­sure of top officials of coun­try in order to defeat the op­ponent candidates. He said he decided to resign from his post in protest against electoral rig­ging. He said that he did injus­tice to the people of Rawalpin­di Division by turning winner into losers. “I am taking re­sponsibility of rigging elec­tions in Rawalpindi Division and resigning from my office,” he said. He said that he apol­ogised to the ROs of his divi­sion adding that his subordi­nates were crying on February 8 about what they were direct­ed to do. He alleged that even today the election staff is af­fixing fake stamps on the bal­lot papers in order to dispose of lead of winning candidates.

“When I got up early in the morning I made my mind to commit suicide because I did wrong with my country and people for which I should be hanged to death in Katcheri Chowk,” said Liaquat Ali Chat­tha. He said that he was so much stressed and under pres­sure by public bashing on so­cial media and of overseas Pa­kistanis. He said that It is no more a secret that who is com­mitting such wrongdoing and who’s behind this rigging. The commissioner also claimed that 13 National Assembly can­didates, who were facing de­feat in general elections, were declared winners in results by a huge margin of up to 70,000 votes. “I can’t stop myself from confessing for a crime I com­mitted in February 8. Along with me, other accomplic­es should also be punished as per law,” he said. He also ten­dered his resignation from of­fice after which police arrest­ed him and moved him to some unknown location. A senior police officer told The Nation that though Rawalpindi police had taken into custody Liaquat Ali Chattha, the Commission­er Rawalpindi Division, yet he was not kept in any police sta­tion rather was moved to some undisclosed location.

He said that there was no case lodged against the top bu­reaucrat in any police station yet. He claimed that the de­tained commissioner is being grilled by a joint team of per­sonnel of intelligence agen­cies and police for statements he made about election rig­ging. On the other hand, two advocates Arslan Ahmed and Zain Fiaz appeared before PS Civil Lines/Chowky Incharge Katcheri and tendered an ap­plication for registration of FIR against Commissioner Rawal­pindi and his subordinates for making claims of rigging elec­tions in a press conference. The applicant said that Com­missioner himself admitted that he ordered ROs and POs to manipulate elections results and his ROs did not respect to the oath of their designa­tions. They said that the afore­mentioned persons have acted against the country’s interests and betrayed the public and they should not be given any favour and a case should be registered against them. When contacted, SHO PS Civil Lines denied that he had received any application for registration of case against Commissioner and ROs.