Mea Culpa: Rwp Commissioner confesses to rigging results

RAWALPINDI - In a shocking disclosure, Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha Saturday admitted to rigging election results under duress and announced resignation from his position.
The confessional statement comes as supporters of Imran Khan’s PTI party stage protest demonstration against alleged vote rigging in several cities.
Chatta told reporters that authorities in Punjab’s Rawalpindi changed the results of independent candidates reportedly backed by the former prime minister Imran Khan’s party– who according to him were leading with a margin of more than 70,000 votes.
Chatta said there was so much “pressure” on him that he contemplated suicide, but that he then decided to make a public confession. “I take responsibility for the wrong in Rawalpindi. I should be punished for my crimes and other people involved in this crime should be punished.”
He also accused the chief election commissioner and the chief justice of Pakistan for their roles in the rigging. The chief justice of the supreme court of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, has denied the allegations. The claims have put pressure on the election commission. The election commission has denied the allegations of rigging levelled by Chatta. The interim chief minister, Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, has taken notice of the commissioner’s allegations and ordered an “impartial probe” into allegations of manipulation of the election results. The Punjab government late Saturday also issued transfer orders of the senior official.
As protests erupted on Saturday on the call of PTI leaders, Punjab police arrested several protesters from Lahore. While talking to reporters at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, he also announced court arrest for the crime he committed under pressure. Soon after the blistering revelations made by the division’s top bureaucrat, a heavy contingent of Rawalpindi police, following orders of CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, taken Liaquat Ali Chattha into custody and shifted him to some unknown location.
Also, the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi was sealed by police with deployment of heavy force inside and outside the premises banning entry of any person. Some lawyers also lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Civil Lines seeking registration of First Information Report (FIR) against Commissioner, ROs, POs and their other accomplices over a crime what they called rigging in General Elections 2024. Interestingly, Rawalpindi police neither showed official arrest of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division nor kept him in any police station for investigation or questioning. According to details, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha, while speaking to media men at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, claimed that he had ordered the ROs and POs to manipulate the election results on February 8 on pressure of top officials of country in order to defeat the opponent candidates. He said he decided to resign from his post in protest against electoral rigging. He said that he did injustice to the people of Rawalpindi Division by turning winner into losers. “I am taking responsibility of rigging elections in Rawalpindi Division and resigning from my office,” he said. He said that he apologised to the ROs of his division adding that his subordinates were crying on February 8 about what they were directed to do. He alleged that even today the election staff is affixing fake stamps on the ballot papers in order to dispose of lead of winning candidates.
“When I got up early in the morning I made my mind to commit suicide because I did wrong with my country and people for which I should be hanged to death in Katcheri Chowk,” said Liaquat Ali Chattha. He said that he was so much stressed and under pressure by public bashing on social media and of overseas Pakistanis. He said that It is no more a secret that who is committing such wrongdoing and who’s behind this rigging. The commissioner also claimed that 13 National Assembly candidates, who were facing defeat in general elections, were declared winners in results by a huge margin of up to 70,000 votes. “I can’t stop myself from confessing for a crime I committed in February 8. Along with me, other accomplices should also be punished as per law,” he said. He also tendered his resignation from office after which police arrested him and moved him to some unknown location. A senior police officer told The Nation that though Rawalpindi police had taken into custody Liaquat Ali Chattha, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, yet he was not kept in any police station rather was moved to some undisclosed location.
He said that there was no case lodged against the top bureaucrat in any police station yet. He claimed that the detained commissioner is being grilled by a joint team of personnel of intelligence agencies and police for statements he made about election rigging. On the other hand, two advocates Arslan Ahmed and Zain Fiaz appeared before PS Civil Lines/Chowky Incharge Katcheri and tendered an application for registration of FIR against Commissioner Rawalpindi and his subordinates for making claims of rigging elections in a press conference. The applicant said that Commissioner himself admitted that he ordered ROs and POs to manipulate elections results and his ROs did not respect to the oath of their designations. They said that the aforementioned persons have acted against the country’s interests and betrayed the public and they should not be given any favour and a case should be registered against them. When contacted, SHO PS Civil Lines denied that he had received any application for registration of case against Commissioner and ROs.