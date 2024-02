KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has an­nounced a three mem­ber committee for political engagements with regard to forma­tion of government at Centre. In a statement, the party said that the committee would com­prise of senior deputy convener Mustafa Ka­mal, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and Farooq Sattar.

The committee would meet leaders of differ­ent political parties fol­lowing elections results and would discuss pros­pects for the govern­ment formation.