MQM-P to table LG constitutional amendment in Parliament’s first session: Kamal

KARACHI - MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday that the election instead of bringing stability in­creasing chaos. MNA-elect Mustafa Kamal in a conversation with said that political parties lev­eling allegations, which could create an untow­ard situation in country.

He said that the MQM-P will table the constitu­tional amendment draft in the first session of the parliament with support and vote from the PML-N.

Kamal said, “We will hold dialogue with all par­ties of the parliament including the PTI and the People’s Party for approval of the constitutional amendment.

He said the MQM had also objections over the results of 2018 general elections.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a recent meeting told the party’s Rabita Commit­tee at Governor House that the MQM-P has pre­sented three constitutional amendments aimed at empowering the local governments to the parties in Islamabad. “All parties except the Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party (PPP) are willing to support the consti­tutional amendments,” the participants were told.

The Rabita Committee members were informed that the government would not have a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, and it is ex­pected that the opposition will also support their amendments.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Saturday said that the coordination committee of MQM Pakistan has constituted a three-member negotiation commit­tee regarding contact with political parties and government formation.

Senior Deputy Convenor Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr. Farooq Sattar, and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori are included in the negotiation commit­tee. The negotiation committee will hold talks with the leaders of various political parties of the country on political relations, government formation, and other issues.