Murree snowfall forecast: all departments put on high alert

RAWALPINDI - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday directed all the departments concerned to remain on high alert in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas and also issued an advisory for the tourists. In view of the possibility of snowfall, the district administration Murree has also put all the departments on high alert. The tourists were advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures as there are chances of stormy rain and snowfall in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas.
According to a Provincial Disaster Manager Authority (PDMA) spokesman the chance of snow on Sunday will be up to 70 percent and there will be 75 percent chance of rain and snow on Monday as well. Weather conditions will remain uncertain from February 17 to 22, he informed. The tourists visiting Murree were advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures and plan their program keeping in mind the weather conditions. He informed that Director General (DG) PDMA, Imran Qureshi had directed the Murree administration to remain on high alert.