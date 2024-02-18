Murree snowfall forecast: all departments put on high alert

RAWALPINDI - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday directed all the departments con­cerned to remain on high alert in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas and also issued an advisory for the tourists. In view of the pos­sibility of snowfall, the district ad­ministration Murree has also put all the departments on high alert. The tourists were advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures as there are chances of stormy rain and snowfall in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas.

According to a Provincial Disas­ter Manager Authority (PDMA) spokesman the chance of snow on Sunday will be up to 70 per­cent and there will be 75 percent chance of rain and snow on Mon­day as well. Weather conditions will remain uncertain from Feb­ruary 17 to 22, he informed. The tourists visiting Murree were ad­vised to adopt all possible precau­tionary measures and plan their program keeping in mind the weather conditions. He informed that Director General (DG) PDMA, Imran Qureshi had directed the Murree administration to remain on high alert.