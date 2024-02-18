Sunday, February 18, 2024
NAEAC team visits PU Faculty of Agri Sciences

INP
February 18, 2024
LAHORE   -   Chair­man of the National Ag­riculture Education Ac­creditation Council (NAEAC), Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi, visit­ed three departments of Punjab University Fac­ulty of Agricultural Sci­ences on behalf of the Higher Education Com­mission of Pakistan. 

PU Dean Faculty of Ag­ricultural Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Dean Faculty of Geo-Sciences Prof Dr Sa­jid Rasheed, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof Dr Muhammad Shafiq Rana and heads of departments were pres­ent on the occasion. 

Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider informed the participants about the performance of the institution for the im­provement of agricul­tural education. Prof Dr Muhammad Shafiq Rana gave a detailed review on the measures taken to ensure high quality of education in PU and wel­comed the suggestions given for improving the quality of education.

