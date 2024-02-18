NAEAC team visits PU Faculty of Agricultural Sciences

LAHORE - Chairman of the National Agricul­ture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC), Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi, visited three departments of Punjab University Faculty of Agri­cultural Sciences on behalf of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. PU Dean Faculty of Agri­cultural Sciences Prof Dr Muham­mad Saleem Haider, Dean Faculty of Geo-Sciences Prof Dr Sajid Rasheed, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof Dr Muhammad Shafiq Rana and heads of departments were present on the occasion. Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider informed the partici­pants about the performance of the institution for the improvement of agricultural education. Prof Dr Mu­hammad Shafiq Rana gave a detailed review on the measures taken to en­sure high quality of education in PU and welcomed the suggestions given for improving the quality of educa­tion. Among the team members of HEC Islamabad, Prof Dr Ijaz Rasool, Prof Dr Ghulam Qadir, Dr Ghulam Ra­sool, Dr Abdul Ghafar and Saeed Mu­ghal were present. Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed, Dr Muhammad Bilal Chattha and Dr.Rashid Mehmood from Punjab University thanked the distinguished guests and informed the ongoing educational activities in the institution. On this occasion, PU Chairman Food Sciences Prof Dr Shi­nawar Waseem Ali, while receiving his certificate, thanked the Chairman NAEAC and reiterated his determina­tion to further improve the perfor­mance of the department.