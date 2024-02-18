Naqvi visits headquarters of Elite Force, Patrolling Police

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Provincial Headquarters of the Elite Police Force Punjab and the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police on Saturday.

The CM inspected the Elite Po­lice Force Officers Block, Punjab Highway Police Patrolling Officers Block and other sections. Mohsin Naqvi visited the Control Room of the Punjab Highway Patrolling Po­lice and monitored the Highway Pa­trolling System. He met with police officers and directed them to per­form their duties with great dedica­tion and in a professional manner.

The CM apprised that a crack­down had been launched against those driving their vehicles and motorcycles without a licence, adding that every possible step was being taken to ensure road safety. The Patrolling Police has to take a lead regarding road safe­ty, he added. Mohsin Naqvi also visited the cafeteria of the Pun­jab Highway Patrolling Police and lauded its quality. IG Police Dr Us­man Anwar and Additional IG Pun­jab Highway Patrolling Police gave a briefing about the Control Room.

The Secretary Communication & Works, CCPO, Additional IG Elite Force, Additional IG Punjab High­way Patrolling Police, DIG Elite, DIG Punjab Highway Patrolling Police and officials concerned were also present.

CM INSPECTS REMODELLING OF BABU SABU TOLL PLAZA

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi visited Babu Sabu Toll Plaza and inspected its remodelling project. The CM di­rected to make the toll plaza spa­cious and reviewed progress being made about the ongoing construc­tion activities on both sides, said a handout issued here on Satur­day. He directed to make the toll plaza spacious along with acceler­ating the pace of work on the re­modelling project. He underscored to utilise all possible resources for an early completion of the project, saying that labour force should be increased at night. Mohsin Naq­vi maintained that the long over­due problem of traffic bottlenecks would be resolved on a permanent basis by making the Babu Sabu Toll Plaza spacious along with under­taking its remodelling. Citizens face numerous transportation prob­lems with the traffic getting stuck at the Babu Sabu Toll Plaza. We will make our utmost effort to complete this project at the earliest, he said. The Commissioner/DG LDA gave a briefing about the progress be­ing made on the project. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Chairman P&D Board, Secretary Housing, Commission­er Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commis­sioner, Chief Engineer LDA and of­ficials concerned were present.