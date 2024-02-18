‘Nature-based solutions help better adapt, protect more lives’

ISLAMABAD - The speakers Saturday called for integrating an­ticipatory disaster risk re­duction (DRR) and climate change adaptation (CCA) approaches with climate science to make sure that more lives are protected from climatic disasters. Speaking at a panel discus­sion organized at the World Social Forum in Kathmandu on Saturday by Pakistan’s leading think tank ‘Sustain­able Development Policy In­stitute (SDPI) and Oxfam in Pakistan, the speakers said that the incidence of climat­ic hazards and disasters are increasing which plunged communities into vulner­ability to disasters and are causing losses and dam­ages, said a press release. Speaking on the occasion, globally acclaimed climate justice expert Harjeet Singh said that the temperatures are the determining factor of climate change which calls for analyzing science for better adaptation and preparing communities against climatic hazards and disasters. He called upon the humanitarian sector to keep in mind the future warming levels and slow on-set disasters while designing humanitarian programmes. He said the communities know much about the impacts of cli­mate change such as glacier melting, changing cropping patterns, and water avail­ability but they do not know why this is happening. He said that science gives the ‘why’ answer. He said while climate change is creating new poor with more mar­ginalities, there is a need to opt for nature-based solutions for adaptation. He called for integrating humanitarian approaches with science.