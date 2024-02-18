‘Nature-based solutions help better adapt, protect more lives’

ISLAMABAD - The speakers Saturday called for integrating anticipatory disaster risk reduction (DRR) and climate change adaptation (CCA) approaches with climate science to make sure that more lives are protected from climatic disasters. Speaking at a panel discussion organized at the World Social Forum in Kathmandu on Saturday by Pakistan’s leading think tank ‘Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Oxfam in Pakistan, the speakers said that the incidence of climatic hazards and disasters are increasing which plunged communities into vulnerability to disasters and are causing losses and damages, said a press release. Speaking on the occasion, globally acclaimed climate justice expert Harjeet Singh said that the temperatures are the determining factor of climate change which calls for analyzing science for better adaptation and preparing communities against climatic hazards and disasters. He called upon the humanitarian sector to keep in mind the future warming levels and slow on-set disasters while designing humanitarian programmes. He said the communities know much about the impacts of climate change such as glacier melting, changing cropping patterns, and water availability but they do not know why this is happening. He said that science gives the ‘why’ answer. He said while climate change is creating new poor with more marginalities, there is a need to opt for nature-based solutions for adaptation. He called for integrating humanitarian approaches with science.