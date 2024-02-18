Nature-based solutions help better adapt, protect more lives: Speakers

ISLAMABAD - The speakers Saturday called for integrating anticipatory disas­ter risk reduction (DRR) and cli­mate change adaptation (CCA) ap­proaches with climate science to make sure that more lives are pro­tected from climatic disasters.

Speaking at a panel discussion or­ganized at the World Social Forum in Kathmandu on Saturday by Paki­stan’s leading think tank ‘Sustain­able Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Oxfam in Pakistan, the speakers said that the incidence of climatic hazards and disasters are increasing which plunged com­munities into vulnerability to di­sasters and are causing losses and damages, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, glob­ally acclaimed climate justice ex­pert Harjeet Singh said that the temperatures are the determin­ing factor of climate change which calls for analyzing science for bet­ter adaptation and preparing com­munities against climatic hazards and disasters. He called upon the humanitarian sector to keep in mind the future warming levels and slow on-set disasters while designing humanitarian pro­grammes.

He said the communities know much about the impacts of cli­mate change such as glacier melt­ing, changing cropping patterns, and water availability but they do not know why this is happen­ing. He said that science gives the ‘why’ answer. He said while cli­mate change is creating new poor with more marginalities, there is a need to opt for nature-based solutions for adaptation. He called for integrating humanitar­ian approaches with science.

The Deputy Executive Director of SDPI Dr. Shafqat Munir said that climatic hazards are now putting cities and towns at risk urging the need for risk-sensitive urban plan­ning through applying both Disas­ter Risk Reduction (DRR) and Cli­mate Change Adaptation (CCA) strategies. He said preparedness and anticipatory DRR approaches can better equip vulnerable com­munities at local levels to cope with ensuing disasters/ climatic hazards.

The localization of DRR-CCA strategies and implementation plans can help to save and protect more lives. He called for taking ur­gent collective action to achieve the Paris Agreement’s objective on the Global Goal on Adaptation and Sendai Framework for DRR.

Oxfam’s regional humanitari­an coordinator Mr. Jermaine, from the Philippines, said that effective climate action requires a balanced approach, considering both adap­tation and mitigation efforts. Sim­ilarly, there is a need to ensure eq­uity, right, and justice in line with the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) framework that prioritize fairness and equitable adaptation strategies, he added.

Quoting from Cyclone Hayan 2013, he said due to inappropri­ate early warning messaging, the communities could not prepare against the Tsunami. He said that there is a need to train commu­nities on DRR and early warning messaging should be clear.

Programme Manager ARTS Foundation, Saira Falak narrat­ed the losses and damages that occurred in Pakistan during the floods in 2022. She mentioned about the plight of women and girls saying that during the emer­gency, the women lost their live­lihood and plunged into further poverty.

She said that there is a need to build the capacity of women on di­saster risks and preparedness. She spoke about the non-traditional losses that impact people and the economy badly.

Civil society expert from Nepal, Ram Sharan Sedhai said disaster creates, perpetuates, and aggra­vates poverty which renders peo­ple more vulnerable to disasters and weakens their coping strat­egies. Once hit by a disaster, the community needs resources, time, and patience to recover from the impacts.