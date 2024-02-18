Navigating Disputes

The decision by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to take to the streets in nationwide protests against alleged elec­toral irregularities following this year’s contentious elec­tions is a risky maneuver that could threaten to plunge the na­tion into further chaos. While the need to address discrepancies is extremely justified, the path PTI is choosing here may very well do more harm than good, and put the stability of the na­tion’s democracy at a greater risk.

The decision to sit on the opposition benches while launching protest drives highlights their frustration with the electoral pro­cess. However, while the urge to vent frustration is understand­able, resorting to street demonstrations in such a polarising at­mosphere may be akin to pouring gasoline on a smouldering fire. Rather than uniting the nation, such actions are more likely to deepen existing divides, erode trust in democratic institutions, and breed further instability.

Instead of taking to the streets, PTI should channel its energies into the legal arena. By prioritising the legal route, PTI can demonstrate a commitment to upholding the rule of law while effectively address­ing their grievances. This is undoubtedly the time for PTI to show that it’s not just a party of protest, but a party that respects the dem­ocratic process and is willing to engage with it constructively. Utilis­ing legal channels is not merely a matter of principle but for the par­ty’s goals, it may be strategically imperative as well. By filing formal complaints, demanding investigations, and advocating for electoral reforms, PTI can bring about meaningful change within the system. This is not about scoring political points; it’s about safeguarding the integrity of our democracy and ensuring that every voice is heard.

Engaging with other political parties to build consensus on elec­toral reforms and pushing for the establishment of an indepen­dent judicial commission to probe electoral irregularities will also be meaningful methods of creating change within the system. PTI has a responsibility not just to its supporters, but to the entire nation, to uphold the sanctity of our electoral process. Anything less risks undermining the very democracy they seek to protect. It’s time for PTI to rise above the fray and lead by example.