Nine terrorists killed in KP operations

ISLAMABAD - Nine terrorists were gunned down by the se­curity forces during two separate intelli­gence-based operations conducted on February 16 and 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Satur­day, two terrorists including a high-value tar­get identified as Rehmat Ullah alias Badar Mansur and Amjad alias Babri were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in Tank District.

In another operation conducted in the South Waziristan District, after an intense fire exchange, seven terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous ter­rorist activities in the area against the securi­ty forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians. However, during the op­eration, a brave son of the soil, Sepoy Shahzeb Aslam (age 29 years; resident of district Hari­pur), having fought gallantly, embraced Shaha­dat (martyrdom).

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the coun­try and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers fur­ther strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.